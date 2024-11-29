De Lisle Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 77.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

