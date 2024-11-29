De Lisle Partners LLP Buys 6,893 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

De Lisle Partners LLP increased its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTBA. StockNews.com raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on West Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $23.99 on Friday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $50.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 78.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Douglas R. Gulling sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,539.49. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

