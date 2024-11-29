De Lisle Partners LLP Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

De Lisle Partners LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Transocean by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 415,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 231,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,494 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117,459 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,660,176 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,814 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,606,320 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $49,327,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on RIG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

In related news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

