Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Defense Metals Price Performance
Shares of DFMTF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Defense Metals Company Profile
