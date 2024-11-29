Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Short Interest Update

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Defense Metals Price Performance

Shares of DFMTF stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Defense Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Wicheeda Project consisting of 6 claims covering an area of 8,301 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

