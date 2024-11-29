Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.0 billion-$25.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.6 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.710-7.910 EPS.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $124.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.