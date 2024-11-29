Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.92 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 27,647,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 75,388,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,641,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,699,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 116.3% in the third quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 383,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 205,910 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Wealth Management increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 226,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $7,760,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

