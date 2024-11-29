DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Holdings Trimmed by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,722,124 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of DLocal worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 1,124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 31.8% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.7% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on DLocal from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

DLO opened at $11.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.74.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

