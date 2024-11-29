Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 351.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 48,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,514 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

