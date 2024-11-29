dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
dormakaba Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $740.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $491.00 and a twelve month high of $740.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $714.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.03.
dormakaba Company Profile
