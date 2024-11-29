dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

dormakaba Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $740.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. dormakaba has a twelve month low of $491.00 and a twelve month high of $740.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $714.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $600.03.

Get dormakaba alerts:

dormakaba Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates. The company also provides electronic access and data that include access readers, terminals, electronic fittings, and locking cylinders; mechanical cylinder lock and master key systems; lodging systems comprising electronic door locks, and perimeter and facility readers, as well as mobile access solutions; safe locks; movable walls; and key blanks and key cutting machines under the Silca, Ilco, and Advanced Diagnostics brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.