DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 50,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 36,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on DoubleDown Interactive from $16.25 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on DoubleDown Interactive from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 21.25 and a quick ratio of 21.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.88.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.49 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleDown Interactive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.