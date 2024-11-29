Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Stock Acquired Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK). In a filing disclosed on November 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Duke Energy stock on November 25th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) on 11/25/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) on 11/25/2024.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $117.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 116.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. Greene’s career experience includes co-owning construction company Taylor Commercial and founding and owning a CrossFit gym.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.