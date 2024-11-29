Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair raised shares of Elastic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elastic

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $110.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 200.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 19,649 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $1,380,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,393,522. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,551 shares of company stock valued at $20,506,656 in the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elastic by 256.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 341,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,387,000 after buying an additional 245,680 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 239.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 131.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,058,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter worth $1,919,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.