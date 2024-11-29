Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the October 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. Electric Power Development has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.