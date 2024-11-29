ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €3.91 ($4.11) and last traded at €3.91 ($4.11). 23,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.00 ($4.21).

ElringKlinger Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

