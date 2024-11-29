Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,263,200 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the October 31st total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Else Nutrition Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 512,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,981. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
