Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Embecta Trading Up 10.1 %

EMBC opened at $20.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

