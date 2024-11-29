Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ENB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enbridge Stock Performance
Enbridge stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82.
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 121.76%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
