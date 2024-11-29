Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $191.07 and last traded at $189.48, with a volume of 6981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Enpro alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NPO

Enpro Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day moving average is $155.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Enpro’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of Enpro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enpro by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the third quarter worth $99,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enpro by 115.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 32,544 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enpro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enpro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enpro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.