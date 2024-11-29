Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Epsilon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Epsilon Energy to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of EPSN opened at $5.78 on Friday. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $126.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epsilon Energy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Epsilon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.