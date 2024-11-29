Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.77 and last traded at $54.25. 14,540 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,268% from the average session volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.67.
Erste Group Bank Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.
