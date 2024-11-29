Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock Price Up 8.7% – What’s Next?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 2,417,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 6,116,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
ESPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 295,378 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 555,382 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 751.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 364,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 321,859 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
