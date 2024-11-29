Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Trading Up 13.1% – Still a Buy?

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.45. 5,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.72.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

