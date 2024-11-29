Eventide Asset Management LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,115. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $538.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $508.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.29. The stock has a market cap of $191.82 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $304.50 and a fifty-two week high of $552.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

