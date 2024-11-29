Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 386 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eventide Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $28,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $285.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $280,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,385.73. The trade was a 1.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.33, for a total transaction of $54,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,184.64. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $678,764. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $294.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.34 and a 1-year high of $296.58.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.19 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

