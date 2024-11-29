Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 37.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 201.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 974,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,273,000 after buying an additional 651,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,142,000 after acquiring an additional 563,756 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,928,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,765,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 374,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 354,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $64.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.