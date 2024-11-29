Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,197 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,345,000. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock worth $6,197,710. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

