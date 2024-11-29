Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after purchasing an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,652,589,000 after acquiring an additional 146,374 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

