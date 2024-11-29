Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 0.3% – Should You Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $118.73 and last traded at $118.31. 2,467,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,239,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.57. The company has a market cap of $517.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.