F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of F5 worth $17,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 10.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 6,700.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after acquiring an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 48.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F5 by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 598,605 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $103,096,000 after acquiring an additional 48,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $90,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $316,477.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. This trade represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,437.50. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $977,039. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $250.07 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $252.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on F5

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.