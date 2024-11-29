Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.58 and traded as high as $34.15. Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF shares last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 5,499 shares traded.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBCV. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

