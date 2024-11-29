Fiduciary Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.27.

MDT opened at $86.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $110.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

