Fiduciary Trust Co Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $199.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

