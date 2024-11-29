Fiduciary Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fiduciary Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $156.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

