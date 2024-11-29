Fiduciary Trust Co Sells 579 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 321.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 165,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,678,000 after buying an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $105.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

