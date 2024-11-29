Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 2,105 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 26,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Finch Therapeutics Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.