First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $58.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 222.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

