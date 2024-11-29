First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of FDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $58.95.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
