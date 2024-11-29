First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 88.8% from the October 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDT traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,018. The firm has a market cap of $414.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $58.95.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDT. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 35.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 222.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 50,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.