First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.46 and traded as high as $17.86. First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 192,982 shares changing hands.

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $620.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Get First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 298,695.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 247,917 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

About First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.