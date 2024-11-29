First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 505.3% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FYC stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,826. The firm has a market cap of $393.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.