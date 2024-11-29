FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. Receives NYSE Notification Regarding Listing Standard Compliance

On November 25, 2024, FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) received notification from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) indicating non-compliance with Rule 802.01C of the NYSE’s continued listing requirements. The notification was issued due to the 30-trading day average closing price of FiscalNote’s Class A common stock falling below $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

In response, FiscalNote has ten business days to notify the NYSE of its intent to remedy this deficiency, failing which it may face suspension and delisting procedures. The company plans to address this issue within the specified timeframe.

FiscalNote holds a six-month cure period following this notice to meet the minimum share price requirement, requiring a closing price of at least $1.00 per share and an average closing price of $1.00 per share over a 30-trading day period by the end of the cure period. The Board of Directors is actively exploring options to restore compliance with the NYSE listing standards.

The NYSE notification does not impact FiscalNote’s business operations, SEC reporting obligations, or the immediate listing of its common stock on the NYSE. Additionally, it does not conflict with any material debt agreements. The company remains committed to providing AI-driven legal and regulatory insights while navigating regulatory complexities.

On November 29, 2024, FiscalNote issued a press release addressing the NYSE notification, committing to regaining compliance and exploring strategies to address the matter. The press release and associated information are available for reference with Exhibit 99.1 of the 8-K filing.

FiscalNote (NYSE: NOTE) is a prominent provider of policy and global intelligence, serving over 4,000 global customers with AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology. The company is dedicated to pursuing profitability, enhancing product experiences, and optimizing operational efficiencies.

Investors can expect FiscalNote to engage in proactive measures to rectify the non-compliance issue while continuing to focus on its core business operations and strategic objectives.

