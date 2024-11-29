FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Share Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.51 and traded as low as $39.26. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 573,619 shares traded.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 27,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 182.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth $34,000.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.