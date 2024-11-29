Fmr LLC Has $647.12 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,825,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 136,944 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $647,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $203.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day moving average of $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.70 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

