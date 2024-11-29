Fmr LLC Increases Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 797.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598,190 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $748,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 123.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 74,119 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $1,125,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

BNTX opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 0.26. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

