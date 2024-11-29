Fmr LLC Purchases 1,496,666 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,666 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 10.63% of Terreno Realty worth $708,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 45,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,054,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,473,000 after purchasing an additional 394,436 shares during the period.

NYSE TRNO opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.78 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $99.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.31 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.37% and a return on equity of 4.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

