Fmr LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,353,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,425,209 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.33% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $617,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares during the period. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,018,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 581.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,177,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,371 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.