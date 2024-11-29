FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

OBDC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 91.93%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

