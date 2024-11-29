FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,974 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 347.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

