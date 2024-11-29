FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,974 InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of IVT stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 347.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.