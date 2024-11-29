FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $241,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.6 %

JACK opened at $46.87 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a market cap of $882.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.38.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

