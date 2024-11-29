FORA Capital LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Hologic by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

