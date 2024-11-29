FORA Capital LLC Has $467,000 Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 686.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OLLI. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,283.90. The trade was a 58.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.