FORA Capital LLC Takes $516,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $24.27.

CPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

